Delhi: Portion of under-construction building collapses in Dakshinpuri, several feared trapped

Delhi under-construction building collapse: As per the information provided by Delhi Fire Department, one person has been safely rescued. Total 5 tenders have been rushed to the site.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: July 06, 2023 19:01 IST
Image Source : ANI Portion of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Dakshinpuri on Thursday.

Delhi under-construction building collapse: A portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Dakshinpuri today (July 6). The incident took place near Nanki Public School G-block, central market on Thursday.  As per the information provided by Delhi Fire Department, one person has been safely rescued. Total 5 tenders have been rushed to the site.

The search operation is currently underway.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

