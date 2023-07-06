Delhi: Portion of under-construction building collapses in Dakshinpuri, several feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Portion of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Dakshinpuri on Thursday.

Delhi under-construction building collapse : A portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Dakshinpuri today (July 6). The incident took place near Nanki Public School G-block, central market on Thursday. As per the information provided by Delhi Fire Department, one person has been safely rescued. Total 5 tenders have been rushed to the site.

The search operation is currently underway.

More details are awaited in this regard.

