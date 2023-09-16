Delhi: Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi's Dwarka programme on September 17

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Traffic Police advisory

Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Dwarka programme scheduled for September 17, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory for commuters advising them about the special traffic arrangements in view of the inauguration of the India International Convention and Expo Centre. According to the advisory, the route from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-1) will be affected during the whole day, so, the commuters are advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala).

As per the Delhi Traffic Police, the commuters are advised to take alternate routes for:

Najafgarh from NH-8: Bijwasan Najafgarh Road.

NH-48 via UER-II from Najafgarh/Dwarka: Take left turn from Dhulsiras Chowk towards Dwarka Sector-23 and can use Road No. 224.

Gurugram from Dwarka: Dhulsiras Road towards Bamnoli Village and can use Najafgarh Bijwasan Road

The residents of Dwarka Sub-city and West Delhi: Palam Flyover to reach their destinations.

In order to minimize problems, the Delhi Traffic police has advised general public to plan their journey in advance.

PM Modi's Dwarka programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate world-class 'YashoBhoomi', the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), at Dwarka on Sunday (September 17) in Delhi. With this, he will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.

What is YashoBhoomi?

It is PM Modi's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country, officials on Friday said. The operationalisation of YashoBhoomi at Dwarka will be a big boost to the exercise, they added. With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh sq m and total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh sq m, it will find its place among the world's largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities, they said.