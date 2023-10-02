Delhi: Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested by Police in national capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested by Police in Delhi

Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a suspected ISIS terrorist. Officials informed that the Shahnawaz is one of NIA's most wanted terrorists and allegedly has links with an ISIS module. He was hiding in South East Delhi. Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune Police and was living in Delhi, they said. He carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh. An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz was arrested Sunday night from an area in southeast Delhi by the Delhi Police's Special Cell and is currently being interrogated, officials added.

Four to five people, connected to the module and detained in the matter, are also being interrogated.

Shahnawaz wanted to set up a sleeper cell module of ISIS in Delhi

A special cell of Delhi Police has arrested the most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz along with two other accused. Shahnawaz was hiding in South East Delhi. After escaping from the custody of Pune Police, Shahnawaz wanted to set up a sleeper cell module of ISIS in Delhi. Police have also recovered literature related to ISIS from his possession. Earlier in 2023, Pune Police had arrested three people on charges of bike theft. Initially, Pune Police considered the arrested accused as thieves.

Incriminating material recovered

However, when the arrested accused were interrogated, the Pune module of ISIS was exposed. Shahnawaz had escaped from the custody of Pune police. Shanawaz was found to have some chemical substance on him, which was seized. Police have also recovered other incriminating material suspected to be used for IED fabrication.