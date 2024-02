Follow us on Image Source : ANI Road caves in Najafgarh near carriageway from Dhansa Stand towards Bahadurgarh Stand.

Traffic has been affected after a road caved in Delhi's Najafgarh near Dhansa stand, the Delhi traffic police informed on Thursday.

The damage took place on Firni Road, Najafgarh in the carriageway from Dhansa Stand towards Bahadurgarh Stand.

Responsible authorities are taking stock of the situation and the traffic has been diverted. So far, there are no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

