Delhi Police gears up for farmers' protest march with 30,000 tear gas shells

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers move away after police fired teargas shells to disperse them during their Delhi Chalo march at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala.

As tensions escalate between Punjab farmers and security forces, the Delhi Police has made extensive preparations, including procuring over 30,000 tear gas shells, to thwart the 'Dilli Chalo' protest from entering the national capital. With Punjab farmers converging at the Haryana-Delhi border near Ambala, approximately 200 kilometers from Delhi, the situation remains tense as security personnel use tear gas to deter their advance.

Massive tear gas stockpiling

The Delhi Police has not left anything to chance, already stocking up on a significant number of tear gas shells and securing an additional 30,000 from the BSF's Tear Smoke Unit in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Tear Gas: The anti-riot measure

Each tear gas shell, an essential anti-riot tool, induces tears by irritating the eyes, serving as a deterrent against unruly crowds. The recent order for tear gas shells mirrors the meticulous planning undertaken for the G20 Summit in September 2023.

Strategic deployment

Considering potential protest sites, the Delhi Police is likely to distribute the fresh tear gas stock to districts surrounding the national capital, such as outer, outer-north, and east districts.

Heightened border security

Security measures are at an all-time high at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders, with strict instructions for personnel to prevent any farmers or their vehicles from breaching Delhi's jurisdiction.

Prohibitory orders in place

To maintain law and order, Section 144 of the CrPC has been enforced, prohibiting assemblies, processions, and rallies. Entry of tractor-trolley ferry protesters is also banned.

Past protests and preparedness

Recalling the 2020 protests, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh staged sit-ins at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, necessitating rapid police logistics deployment to manage the influx of tractor processions.

