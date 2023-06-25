Woman electrocuted to death at New Delhi Railway Station amid waterlogging

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The woman was electrocuted to death at the New Delhi Railway Station

Delhi rains : A woman was electrocuted to death after she grabbed an electric pole at the waterlogged area outside the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night following light to moderate rains in the national capital.

The woman was identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar in New Delhi. She was reportedly boarding a Shatabdi train bound to Bhopal at the railway station with her husband.

Ahuja was electrocuted after she reportedly grabbed an electric pole in her attempts to avoid stepping into the water at the station premises, said the police. The railway authorities and police are currently investigating the matter.

The woman's body has been sent to the Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem examination, ANI reported citing Delhi Police. The police also said that it appears prima facie that the woman grabbed an electric pole to avoid stepping in the water.

"We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I received the info that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority," said Lokesh Kumar Chopra, Ahuja's father.

Meanwhile, the national capital region woke up to pleasant weather after receiving light rainfall today (June 25) morning bringing respite from the scorching heat.

Isolated heavy rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh during June 24-26; over East Uttar Pradesh on June 25-26; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 25 and 26 and East Rajasthan during June 25-28," the IMD said in a statement.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the Safdarjung Observatory, the city received 48.3 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till 8.30 am.

(with inputs from ANI)

