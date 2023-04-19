Delhi: Politics on power subsidies intensifies as BJP demands CAG audit against Kejriwal govt's scheme

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BJP steps up attacks against Kejriwal government

The power subsidies to people in Delhi became a latest flashpoint between ruling AAP and Opposition BJP in the national capital. Intensifying its attack against the Kejriwal government, the Delhi BJP on Wednesday termed as a "sham" the government's order to conduct a special audit of discoms over power subsidies released to them.

BJP demanded an audit of power subsidy by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

"We do not accept the audit of power subsidy by CAG empanelled audit. The government and discoms can easily influence such an audit," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said at a press conference.



No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the discoms over the issue.

Has any private auditor ever given a report against their client in an audit report, Sachdeva asked.

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a direction to power regulator DERC to conduct a special audit of discoms over power subsidies released to them from 2016 to 2022 to identify any irregularities and ensure transparency.

An order issued by Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dhawan stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003, the Lt Governor has given a direction to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) for conducting the special audit through CAG empanelled auditors.

The Delhi BJP president alleged the Kejriwal government did not attempt any audit of the subsidy in the last six years although it paid Rs 13,549 crore to the discoms, and accused the government of "dilly dallying" over the matter.

The BJP and people of Delhi will not accept the CAG empanelled audit, he added.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the AAP has been promising audit of private power companies by the CAG since 2013 but has now developed cold feet.

(With PTI input)

