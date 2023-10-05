Journalists summoned in NewsClick case by Delhi Police's Special cell

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Police personnel stand guard at a barricaded road near Raisina Road.

In a significant development related to the NewsClick case, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has summoned journalist Abhisar Sharma for questioning. He has been asked to appear at the Special Cell's Lodi Road office. Additionally, a few other journalists linked to NewsClick have also been summoned for inquiries.

This action follows the search, seizure, and detentions conducted today as part of an investigation into a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Special Cell.

During the operation, 37 male suspects were questioned at various locations, and nine female suspects were interviewed at their respective places of residence. Digital devices, documents, and other materials were seized for further examination.

The investigation is ongoing, and as of now, two individuals, Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty, have been arrested.

Further developments are expected as the investigation continues.