Shocking video: Delhi cop tossed in air after hit by speeding SUV in Connaught Place

A Delhi Police personnel was tossed into the air and rammed into barricades after he was hit by a speeding SUV in Delhi's Connaught Place area. The incident took place on the night of October 24, around 1 am, police said.

A video of the incident has been going around on social media, where the cop can be seen checking a vehicle in the Connaught Place area. Suddenly, a speeding SUV hits him and the cop is tossed into the air. The SUV also rammed into another four-wheeler and police barricades.

Another policeman present at the site chased after the black Scorpio SUV and later caught it. The injured constable, identified as Ravi Singh, was admitted to the hospital immediately and his condition improved following which he was discharged.

The driver has been identified as 52-year-old Ram Lakhan Mishra. He has been detained and appropriate action was taken against him, the police informed. This is not the first time that police personnel had to face a tough situation like this. Similar incidents have taken place in the past.

