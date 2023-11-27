Delhi Police arrests 19-year-old from Mumbai for stuffing woman in bag after killing her

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused fled Mumbai after committing the crime in Delhi

Delhi Police cracked a case in which a 23-year-old woman's body was found stuffed in a bag at a building in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area. The officials on Monday said the police have arrested an accused from Mumbai.

The police solved the case 24 hours after the crime came to light. The 19-year-old accused, Sultan, and the 23-year-old victim, Shama, were planning to get married.

According to the police, Sultan's family members were expected to visit Shama's house on November 25 to fix their marriage. But, hours before his family's visit to Sama's residence, he allegedly strangulated her and fled the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said, a PCR call was received around 4.45 pm on Sunday regarding a body in a plastic bag in a rented accommodation at Vishwas Nagar.

Upon receiving the call, a police team reached the spot. When they opened the bag, they found the body of a woman with strangulation mark.

Shama was a resident of NSA colony.

The accused, who lives in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar and is a native of Bihar, worked in the delivery and packing department of an an e-commerce company.

The police said Sultan during interrogation told the officials that Shama was known to him for the last 2-3 years and they were planning to get married.

In the morning, Sultan called Shama to his rented house-cum-office at Vishwas Nagar, the DCP said. He objected to her speaking with other men and raised suspicion on her which triggered a heated argument, following which Sultan allegedly strangulated her with a scarf in a fit of rage.

Later, he allegedly tied her hands and legs and stuffed the body in a plastic bag. He locked the office, switched off his phone and fled the city, the DCP said.

After killing his lover, the accused went to Mumbai by train and was staying with one of his acquaintances, the official added.

His location was traced to the Mulund area of Mumbai. A team reached there and nabbed the accused, the police said.

Sultan has been arrested under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: MP horror: Class 4 student stabbed by classmates 108 times with geometry compass in Indore