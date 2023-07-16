Delhi: 10 people stuck in lift in South Extension club for several hours, rescued by fire services | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : @ATULGARGDFS Ten people were rescued by Delhi Fire Services at the club in South Extension

At least ten people were stuck in a lift for several hours at a club in the national capital's South Extension area on Sunday, before being rescued by the Delhi Fire Services.

Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Services, informed in a tweet that a fire call was received from the Code Club near the South Extension metro station at approximately 5:42 am in the morning.

"Team returned from rescue call and reports that 10 persons rescued safely from a lift by DFS," Garg tweeted.

In the pictures shared by Garg, the rescue team could be seen using a ladder and smashing window panes to enter the club.

The reason behind the lift failure are yet to be ascertained.

