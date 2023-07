Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: Fire breaks out at CP

Delhi fire: A fire broke out on the ninth floor of DCM Building in Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday evening. The fire was reported after 6 pm and more than 10 fire tenders have rushed towards the site and are working to douse the fire.

Traffic on one side of Barakhamba Road has been stopped due to fire at the DCM building.

Further details are awaited.