Delhi: Mob thrashes pilot, husband after they torture 10-year-old domestic help | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Video grab of the assault

Delhi: In a shocking incident of child domestic help abuse, a 10-year-old girl employed with a couple was found allegedly tortured in Delhi's Dwarka area. The couple was later thrashed by the mob which gathered near their house.

According to police, at around 9 am, information was received at PS Dwarka South regarding the mistreatment of a child domestic help. It was found that a 10-year-old girl was employed as domestic help for the last 2 months and was allegedly beaten by a man and his pilot wife.

In a viral video, the mob is seen beating, confronting and manhandling accused couple Kaushik Bagchi (36), and Poornima Bagchi (33) vigorously. In the video, people were seen repeatedly slapping the woman, who was still in the pilot's uniform. She is pulled by her hair and hit simultaneously by several women as she cries for help. At one point, she starts screaming "sorry" but the assault continues.

The 10-year-old girl has been sent for a medical examination and was later counselled. No allegations of sexual harassment were made.

A case was registered under sections 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75JJ Act. The accused have been detained. Lady is a pilot with a private airline while he husband is on ground staff in another private airline.