Delhi Mayor Election: AAP government sends proposal to L-G to conduct elections on THESE dates

Delhi Mayor Election: AAP government is concerned with Mayoral Election in the National Captial and has sent a proposal to the L-G VK Saxena. The AAP government has asked the Delhi L-G to conduct Delhi Mayor Election in the upcoming days in February. According to a tweet from ANI, the Delhi Government has asked the L-G to conduct the election for Delhi's Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the standing committee on February 13 or 14.

AAP's proposal for Delhi's Mayor Election

'AAP govt sends a proposal to Delhi LG to conduct elections for Delhi's Mayor, Deputy Mayor & members of the standing committee on February 13 or 14,' a tweet of ANI reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Supreme Court heard a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking to hold the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The court also issued notice to the office of the Lieutinent-Governor and others on the plea challenging the Delhi L-G's decision to permit the nominated members to vote in the elections for mayor and deputy mayor in MCD. The top court also scheduled the next hearing on the matter for Monday, February 13.

