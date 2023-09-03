Delhi: Man with his associate arrested for impersonating IAS official to meet LG

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC LG's staffers smelled suspicious and called the police

Delhi Police arrested two persons - one of them falsely posed himself as IAS offical - after complaint from the Delhi LG office, said official on Sudnay.

"At around 1430 hrs on August 30, two persons visited LG Delhi Office and one of them introduced himself as an IAS officer who has a prior appointment with the LG. On verification by the secretariat staff, the facts were found to be untrue and in this regard, a complaint was received at police station Civil Lines for the legal action," read a statement released by the police.

Joint interrogation of the suspects was got conducted wherein nothing reated to any terror angle was found.

However, as per legal process, case FIR 391/23 us 429/34 IPC was lodged and investigation was taken up, it read.

Suspects detail:

Abhimanyu Sethi (41) r/o Jajapur, Orisha. BSc/LLB as claimed.

Abhishek Chaudhary (27yrs) r/o GokalPuri Delhi. Pursuing BA.

According to the police, both suspects met through a common friend and they were planning to meet LG VK Saxena. They wanted to misuse their photographs with the LG for earning easy money while exhibiting influence, they added.

Further investigation is in progress, said the official.

The timing of the incident is crucial as the security of the all-important places in Delhi is heightened in the wake of G20 summit scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9-10.

The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

