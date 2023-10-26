Delhi: Man arrested with over 500 kg of firecrackers in Babarpur area ahead of Diwali festivities

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Ahead of Diwali festival a man was arrested with 565 kg of firecrackers in Babarpur area

Delhi firecrackers ban: A man has been arrested with around 565 kg of firecrackers in northeast Delhi's Babarpur area, police said today (October 26). Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a tip-off was received that accused Luvkant Vats (35) had stored a huge quantity of firecrackers and was also selling them.

Raid conducted near Babarpur:

A raid was conducted at the location near Babarpur bus terminal and 565 kg of firecrackers were seized from Vats and he was arrested, police said. The DCP said Vats committed the crime to earn easy money. Storing such a huge quantity of firecrackers in a densely populated area might be a serious threat for locals.

FIR registered:

An FIR under section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC and the Explosive Act has been registered against Vats, police said. The Delhi government has announced a blanket ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2024 to control pollution.

Anti-Dust Campaign in national capital:

As part of the "Anti-Dust Campaign," more than 500 water sprinklers have been deployed to combat dust pollution. "The month-long drive to fight dust pollution in Delhi started on October 7 and will continue till November 7 under the winter action plan."

"The government has released 14 action points to all construction agencies, including government and private, to control dust pollution in the city. I have visited Wazirpur, which is a hotspot area, and talked with the officials there to investigate major sources of pollution," Rai added.

The decision was taken earlier in a meeting presided over by Gopal Rai on October 5. Gopal Rai also said that instructions have been issued to the departments to continuously monitor the construction sites. To achieve this, the relevant departments have been instructed to monitor construction sites regularly.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ:​ AQI at 256, Delhi continues to choke as air quality drops to 'poor' category