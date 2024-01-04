LG Saxena orders CBI probe into 'fake' tests prescribed by mohalla clinics: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi LG VK Saxena

A day after Delhi LG VK Saxena granted permission for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation against two officials of the Delhi government's Forests and Wildlife department, another probe has been ordered in 'Fake lab tests on ghost patients' in Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics. The Delhi L-G office has alleged that fake or non-existent mobile numbers were used to mark the entry of patients.

"Last year, it emerged that doctors were not coming to mohalla clinics but were still shown as present. It was found that despite their absence, tests and medicines were being prescribed. Later, it was found that tests were conducted on ghost patients. Following this, a CBI probe has been ordered," a source said. No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the development.

On Wednesday, the CBI has registered a case against Parasnath Yadav and Alam Singh Rawat, the then senior account officer and the assistant account officer, respectively, in the Forests and Wildlife department for allegedly entering into a criminal conspiracy with LA Khan -- the erstwhile senior branch manager of Bank of Baroda's Paharganj branch — and others.

They were allegedly involved in transferring Rs 223 crore "illegally" and "unauthorisedly" from the 'SUNDRY' account to a fake savings account in the name of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) at the same branch on the basis of a forged letter, purportedly issued by the Forests and Wildlife department, the officials said.

A file seeking permission to investigate Yadav under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the CBI was submitted to Saxena by the Directorate of Vigilance through the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA).