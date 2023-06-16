Delhi: Kapil Sangwan-Nandu gang's member arrested after encounter with police

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC The gangster suffered a bullet injury in the gunfight with police

A Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a member of Kapil Sangwan-Nandu gang after an encounter with him from Chhawla village, in the South West district of national capita, said an official on Friday.

The gangster, who suffered a bullet injury in the gun fight with the police perssonel, was identified as Ravinder.

Police lay a trap to catch him

The police laid a trap after receiving information regarding his arrival in Chhawla area. Officials positioned themselves around the location to catch the goon. When he came there, police asked him to stope but he opened fire at the personnel which triggered a brief gunfight.

Also read- Jammu and Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed in encounter in Kupwara district; search on