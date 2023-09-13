'Inflation lowest in Delhi': AAP MP Raghav Chadha praises Kejriwal's welfare model

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha addresses press conference in New Delhi.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha has attributed the low inflation rate in Delhi to the welfare schemes implemented by the Arvind Kejriwal government. These schemes include free education, free healthcare, and free water. Chadha has said that these schemes have put more money in the pockets of the people, which has helped to reduce inflation.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the inflation rate in Delhi was 6.83% in August 2023, which is the lowest among all states in India. The national inflation rate for the same month was 7.44%.

"This is because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a welfare model. I would call it the Arvind Kejriwal Mehengai Rahat Model under which people have access to free education, health, and water," he said.

Chadha said that BJP calls the welfare schemes 'revdi'. "These are not revdi but prepaid services. People pay taxes for these services. Arvind Kejriwal gives your money back through these schemes," he added.

However, some experts have argued that the low inflation rate in Delhi is not only due to the welfare schemes, but also due to other factors such as the low base effect and the government's efforts to control prices.

The low base effect refers to the fact that the inflation rate in August 2022 was very high, due to the rise in prices of essential commodities such as vegetables and fruits. This means that the inflation rate in August 2023 is lower than it would have been if the base effect was not there.

The government has also taken steps to control prices, such as imposing a ban on hoarding and speculation, and releasing more food grains into the market. These measures have also helped to keep inflation in check.

Overall, it is likely that a combination of factors, including the welfare schemes, the low base effect, and the government's efforts to control prices, have contributed to the low inflation rate in Delhi.

Also read | Delhi CM Kejriwal visits 18-month-old boy suffering from rare genetic disease

Also read | Weather update: Delhi witnesses humid weather conditions, air quality 'deteriorates'