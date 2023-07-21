Delhi govt restricts sale of painkillers without doctor’s prescription | HERE is why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The department also advised chemist shop owners to keep a record of painkiller drugs.

The Delhi government’s Department of Drugs Control on Thursday asked all the chemist associations in the city to restrict the sale of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac, without a prescription from a regular medical practitioner.

In a letter to the president of All Chemist Associations of Delhi, the department said that the pharmacies can only sell these medicines only against the prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner.

Order issued amid rising incidence of vector-borne diseases

The order was issued in view of the rising incidence of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in the national capital post-Delhi floods situation.

"There is a likelihood that the number of cases may increase in the pre and post-monsoon season which is to be monitored very strictly,” it said.

It is desired in the public interest that during the season of dengue, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines (which further cause destruction of platelets in human blood) “may be restricted to be sold on a prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner only", it added.

Chemist shop owners to keep record of painkiller drugs

"Retail chemists are therefore advised not to indulge in the over-the-counter sale of NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines with immediate effect till further directions. They are also advised to keep records of stocks of painkiller drugs falling under this category," it said.

The department has also warned of stringent action against retail chemists if they are found flouting this advice.

Healthcare experts warned that the unmonitored use of these drugs may turn fatal for patients affected by vector-borne diseases.

‘Pain killers destroy platelets in human blood’

Dr Anurag Saxena, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, said, "These drugs, while commonly used to manage pain and inflammation, have been found to cause platelet destruction in human blood." "Controlled use of these drugs is warranted because dengue and chikungunya, etc. cause body ache along with fever. So, such painkillers should best be avoided, but if very necessary, then they should only be taken in accordance with dosages prescribed by a qualified doctor," he said.

He further said that platelets play a critical role in blood clotting and their depletion can lead to severe bleeding and complications, especially in patients affected by vector-borne diseases.

(With PTI inputs)