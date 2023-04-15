Delhi govt calls one-day special Assembly session on Monday after CBI summons Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi govt calls special Assembly session on Monday

New Delhi: The Delhi government has called a one-day special session of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. The special Assembly session has been called a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned to appear before the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case. Besides this, the session comes at a time when the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor are at loggerheads over the power subsidy.

CBI summons Kejriwal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Kejriwal on April 16 at its office at 11 am to answer questions of the investigation team as a witness in the excise police case, according to a notice issued by the CBI.

Kejriwal today accused the CBI in the liquor scam case that the CBI is trying to mislead the court. Describing both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI as liars, he said that false evidence was presented in the court due to which Manish Sisodia is inside the jail.

Kejriwal also held a press conference today and Kejriwal said the CBI and ED told the court that his colleague Sisodia has destroyed at least 14 mobile phones but later ED said it has four mobile phones with them. Later, Kejriwal claimed CBI officials said they have one phone. Further, he announced that his party will file cases against CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and producing false evidence in courts. "We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," said Kejriwal. Notably, the same statement was given by AAP leader Sanjay Singh after he was named in the chargesheet filed in the corruption case.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal summon: Heavy security to be deployed outside CBI office on Sunday

Delhi power subsidy row

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced that the subsidised electricity will be stopped from Saturday, failing clearance from the latter's office. Delhi Power minister Atishi had said. "From today, the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because the AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, the AAP government cannot release the subsidised bill," Atishi said. The power subsidy benefits nearly 46 lakh people in the national capital.

However, rebuking the charges, the L-G office said that the file was signed yesterday itself. “The power minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless, false allegations against the L-G. She should stop misleading people with false statements. If at all, she and the CM should answer the people of Delhi as to why was a decision in this regard kept pending till April 4 when the deadline was April 5?“ the L-G's office said.

Also Read: Hours after blame game, L-G gives clearance to Delhi power subsidy scheme