Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya stabbed in Tihar jail: How the incident unfolded

Tillu Tajpuriya, a jailed criminal and an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case, was killed reportedly by people from the Gogi gang inside Tihar Prison on Tuesday, officials said. The gangster was immediately rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Medical hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

How the incident unfolded

According to the jail officials, the incident occurred around 6.30 AM. Four inmates from the rival Gogi gang allegedly attacked Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, 33, who was lodged on the ground floor of the high-risk ward, around 6.15 am, said a senior prison official.

Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan were lodged in the same ward on the first floor. The official stated that they allegedly attacked Tajpuriya with an improvised sharp object after cutting the iron grille that was installed on the first floor of the high-security ward and using bedsheets to climb down to the ground floor.

After receiving treatment at the jail's outpatient department around 6.45 am, Tajpuriya was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital with injuries.

According to the prison official, he passed away during hospital treatment. He had been stabbed multiple times. According to Akshat Kaushal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for the West, information was received from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital around 7 a.m. regarding the arrival at the hospital of two Tihar Jail undertrial prisoners.

Tajpuriya, one of the two, was brought in unconscious. Kaushal claimed that he had been declared dead. Another person, Rohit, is going through treatment and is supposed to be out of risk.

In September 2021, gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead by two attackers dressed as legal advisors inside the Rohini court complex. The police then opened fire in retaliation, killing the attackers.

