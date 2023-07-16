Delhi flood: DMRC opens entry-exit gates of Yamuna Bank Metro station after 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro train moves slowly over the bridge spanning the swollen Yamuna river

Delhi flood: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday opened the entry and exit gates of Yamuna Bank Metro station for the public. The gates were temporarily closed on July 13 due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. "Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station are now open," the DMRC said in a tweet.

The move comes after the water level in the Yamuna dropped. At 10 am, the Yamuna water level was recorded at 205.95 metres. On Sunday, the water level was recorded at 205.98 metres, down from a peak of 208.66 metres, at 20:00 hrs on Thursday.

As the water level of Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage, several low-lying areas near the Yamuna River have been affected, leading to water being pushed on the roads, waterlogging issues and traffic congestion. The city's northeast, east, central, and southeast districts are most affected by floods in the city.

Traffic alert

Delhi Traffic Police also issued several traffic alerts for the national capital due to Waterlogging. Traffic movement on Bhairon marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge, said the traffic police.

DMRC restores speed of metro trains

As a precautionary measure, DMRC has also restricted the speed of trains while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna. The speed was restored on Saturday. Announcing the same on Twitter, the DMRC stated, “Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now.”

Delhi to receive more downpours

The national capital is likely to receive moderate rainfall for the next four days amid rising water levels in Yamuna. The weatherman has also predicted Delhi will witness a slight increase in rainfall on July 17-18.

Also Read: Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water enters city, affects metro operations | Details inside

Also Read: Delhi floods: DMRC restores speed of metros while crossing Yamuna Bridge