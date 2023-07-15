Delhi floods: DMRC restores speed of metros while crossing Yamuna Bridge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A Delhi Metro train passes above the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river at Mayur Vihar in New Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Saturday that the speed restriction, earlier imposed on the metro services have now been removed.

Earlier, the speed of the Metro had been reduced keeping in view the rising water levels in the Yamuna River.

Announcing the same on Twitter, the DMRC stated, “Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now.”

The four metro bridges are at Yamuna Bank (698.8 metres on Blue Line), Nizamuddin (602.8 metres on Pink Line), Kalindi Kunj (574 metres on Magenta Line), and Shastri Park (553 metres on Red Line).

Work on the construction of a new 560-metre-long bridge, the first-ever metro bridge over the Yamuna to be built using the cantilever construction technique, has been halted due to the rising water level of the river, a senior official said on Friday.

