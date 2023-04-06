Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi excise policy scam: High Court issues notice to CBI on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Delhi excise policy case: In a recent development to the excise policy scam case, the Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea. Granting two weeks' time to the probe agency to file its response, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma listed the case for further hearing on April 20.

"Everyone except me has been granted bail in this case. I am requesting for the shortest possible date in the case," Sisodia's counsel Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan said. "Issue notice. Let the reply be filed positively within two weeks. Copy to be given to the other side as well," the court ordered.

Sisodia moves High Court

Earlier on Wednesday, Sisodia had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the March 31 order of CBI Judge MK Nagpal (Rouse Avenue Court) dismissing his bail plea. Judge Nagpal had also extended his judicial custody to April 17. Before the bench of Judge Nagpal, the central probe agency had sought the extension of Sisodia's custody as the investigation was at a crucial stage.

ALSO READ: Delhi excise policy case: Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on April 12, judicial custody extended

Delhi excise policy was scrapped in 2022

The excise policy was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor subsequently asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption involving government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders, among others. While denying him bail, Judge Nagpal had said that Sisodia can, prima facie, be held to be the "architect of the criminal conspiracy".

(With inputs from agencies)