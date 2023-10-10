​Delhi: DTC bus marshals block road, stage protest against non-payment of dues

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Several Civil Defence Volunteers who are deployed as marshals in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses blocked a road between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Tis Hazari court on Tuesday (October 10) over non-payment of dues and demanded that their money be paid.

Heavy police deployment was made to ensure law and order keeping in view the protest, a senior Delhi Police official said.

Several Civil Defence Volunteers blocked a stretch leading to Tis Hazari court near Kashmere Gate, the police said.

"They are protesting without any of their union leaders. The protesters are blocking the road. We have requested that they must vacate the road immediately to avoid any traffic chaos," an official said.

Traffic Police issues advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police advised the commuters to avoid the road.

"Traffic is affected on Lala Hardev Sahai Marg in the carriageway from ISBT, Kashmere Gate towards Tis Hazari due to demonstration. Traffic police advised the commuters to avoid the stretch," the traffic police said in a post on X.

A member of the union, which was protesting, said that the volunteers were not been for four months.

“Civil Defence Volunteers have not been paid for four months. How will their families survive? Today, the volunteers wanted to gherao LG House to register their protest. They have also heard rumours that even their jobs are at stake,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)