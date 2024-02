Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Public School in RK Puram receives bomb threat call

Delhi: A Delhi Public School in RK Puram received a bomb threat call on Friday morning. Soon after the threat, the school informed the police and evacuated the building.

A search is underway at the school campus but nothing has been found yet.

According to reports, the threat was received around 9:02 AM following which all the concerned authorities were informed.

More to follow...

