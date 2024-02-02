Friday, February 02, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi traffic chokes as AAP gears up to protest against BJP over Chandigarh mayoral poll results

Delhi traffic chokes as AAP gears up to protest against BJP over Chandigarh mayoral poll results

The BJP on January 30 swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, in a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which has alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2024 10:48 IST
Security personnel stand guard AAP and Congress councillors
Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard AAP and Congress councillors

In the wake of  AAP MLAs and volunteers coming to participate in the party's protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi against the "cheating" in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, AAP MLAs and volunteers coming to participate in the party's protest outside both offices and sending the traffic to a tizzy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that his party MLAs and volunteers coming to participate in the party's protest are being stopped or detained. "First votes were stolen in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. Now, people coming to protest peacefully against this are being stopped at various places across Delhi," Kejriwal said in a post on X, ahead of the demonstration scheduled to begin at 11 am. In another post, he said that "across Delhi, they are detaining elected MLAs, councillors and volunteers, who were coming to the party office. What is this going on?" he asked.

In a post on X, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "Heavy barricading all across Delhi. Buses full of AAP volunteers being detained. Hundreds of para-military forces outside the AAP office. "Why is the BJP so scared of a protest on the Chandigarh mayor elections?" she asked.

Security stepped up

Security has been stepped up in Central Delhi with police barricading several roads leading to the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and deploying additional personnel in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration as well as a protest by the BJP against "corruption" in the Kejriwal government. The BJP will stage its protest near the AAP head office. The offices of both parties are on the same road, a few hundred metres from each other. 

On security deployed outside the AAP office, and around DDU Marg & Vishnu Digamber Marg in Delhi, DCP Central M Harsha Vardhan said, "We are all set to ensure that no law and order situation arises and everything goes on smoothly. We have taken all necessary measures...We have adequate deployment..."

