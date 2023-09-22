Delhi CM allows use of loudspeakers till midnight during Durga Puja, Ramleela celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Delhi CM allows use of loudspeakers till midnight during Durga Puja, Ramlila celebrations

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday granted special exemption for using loudspeakers till midnight during Durga Puja and Ramleela celebrations, the Chief Minsiter's Office said.

Currently, loudspeakers are allowed to be played till 10 pm at night in the national capital. The CMO also said that the file has been sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

The announcement comes a day after Kejriwal met a delegation of office bearers of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee.

Ramleela organisers must get permission from the police and ensure that the use of loudspeakers does not violate noise levels in residential areas, the CMO statement added.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Two dead, four injured after blast at plastic factory in Bawana

ALSO READ | Delhi: Battery of two-wheeler explodes while charging in CR Park area, no injuries reported