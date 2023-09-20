Delhi: Two dead, four injured after blast at plastic factory in Bawana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The police officials rush to the spot in Bawana

Two persons died and four got injured in a blast at a factory in the Bawana area, Delhi, said the police officials on Wednesday. According to the Delhi Police officials, the injured were shifted to a hospital, and two of them were critical. An FIR was registered against the factory owner, they said.

The fire officials said they got a call about a blast in a plastic factory in Sector 3 of the Bawana industrial area and rushed six fire tenders to the spot.

A blast occurred in the factory during the manufacturing of plastic granules from cigarette lighter scrap, resulting in injury to six people.

Two of them died on the spot.

There was no fire in the factory, officials said, adding, the wounded were rushed to a hospital and were undergoing treatment.

