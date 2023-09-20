Chhattisgarh: Two women Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Dantewada

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Two women Naxalites killed in encounter

Chhattisgarh: In a major crackdown, two women Naxalites were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security personnel in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. According to police, the gunfight between the security personnel and the women naxalites took place around 7 am in the forest of Aranpur police station limits. The encounter was initiated when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of state police, was out on an anti-Naxalite operation.

The security personnel launched the operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of Naxalites belonging to the Darbha Division of the banned outfit near Nagaram-Poro Hirma jungles along the Dantewada-Sukma interdistrict border, a senior official said to PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, an exchange of fires broke out between the two sides, he said.

After guns fell silent, the bodies of two women Naxalites along with one “Insas rifle and one 12-bore rifle” were recovered from the spot, the official said.

The search operation was underway in the area, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)