Kejriwal govt declares dry days in Delhi due to festivals: Check full list here

Delhi news: The Delhi Government has declared four dry days for the period of July to September 2023. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal from the excise department regarding the development today (July 26).
Here is the list:
- Muharram on July 29
- Independence Day on August 15
- Janamasthmi on September 07
- Eid-e-Milad on September 28
The Delhi Government issues a list of dry days every 3 months. More details are awaited in this regard.
