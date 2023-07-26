Kejriwal govt declares dry days in Delhi due to festivals: Check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi Chief Minister speaks during a public meeting

Delhi news: The Delhi Government has declared four dry days for the period of July to September 2023. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal from the excise department regarding the development today (July 26).

Here is the list:

Muharram on July 29

Independence Day on August 15

Janamasthmi on September 07

Eid-e-Milad on September 28

The Delhi Government issues a list of dry days every 3 months. More details are awaited in this regard.

