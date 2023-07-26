Wednesday, July 26, 2023
     
Kejriwal govt declares dry days in Delhi due to festivals: Check full list here

Delhi news: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal of excise department for a ban on liquor sale on Muharram, July 29, Independence Day, August 15, Janmashtami, September 7, and Eid-e-Milad on Sept 28.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2023 16:42 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi Chief Minister speaks during a public meeting

Delhi news: The Delhi Government has declared four dry days for the period of July to September 2023. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal from the excise department regarding the development today (July 26). 

Here is the list:

  • Muharram on July 29
  • Independence Day on August 15
  • Janamasthmi on September 07
  • Eid-e-Milad on September 28

The Delhi Government issues a list of dry days every 3 months. More details are awaited in this regard. 

