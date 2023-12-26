Tuesday, December 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi Police receives call about blast near Israel Embassy, search underway

Delhi Police receives call about blast near Israel Embassy, search underway

According to reports, the person who called said that the blast took place in an empty ground near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. Cops and Delhi fire service team are present at the spot.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2023 20:29 IST
Delhi Fire Service receives blast call near Israel Embassy.
Image Source : ANI Delhi Fire Service receives blast call near Israel Embassy.

Delhi: The Delhi Police, fire department received a call about blast near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. A team of fire service officials have reached the spot but nothing has been found so far.

"So far nothing has been found at the location," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

The call of blast was received in the vacant plot behind the Israel Embassy. Cops are present at the spot, a search operation is underway but nothing has been found from the spot. A special cell team has also left for the incident site.

The call was received around 5:47 PM.

More to follow...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News