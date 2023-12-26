Delhi Police receives call about blast near Israel Embassy, search underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi Fire Service receives blast call near Israel Embassy.

Delhi: The Delhi Police, fire department received a call about blast near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. A team of fire service officials have reached the spot but nothing has been found so far.

"So far nothing has been found at the location," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

The call of blast was received in the vacant plot behind the Israel Embassy. Cops are present at the spot, a search operation is underway but nothing has been found from the spot. A special cell team has also left for the incident site.

The call was received around 5:47 PM.

More to follow...