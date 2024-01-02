Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha chief Shashi Yadav expelled for anti-party activities

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC BJP expels Delhi Yuva Morcha chief Shashi Yadav

Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Shashi Yadav was expelled from the party with immediate effects for anti-party activities on Tuesday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva took action against him from the party on disciplinary grounds.

"Yadav had announced the appointment of functionaries of the party's state unit, Lok Sabha in-charges, and district presidents that was not permitted by the party constitution," a letter issued by Sachdeva read.

Yadav was being counselled and warned for the past few days for his "anti-party and anti-social activities" by the state leadership but he defied it, it added.

The appointment of state functionaries of all the eight morchas of the party was to be made by the state leadership and Yadav's order for appointing them fell under the category of indiscipline, it said.

No immediate reaction was available from Yadav on the action taken against him by the Delhi BJP president.

Also read: Hemant Soren dismisses BJP MP's claims his wife Kalpana taking over as Jharkhand CM