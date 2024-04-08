Delhi: BJP MLAs ousted by marshals for 'disrupting' Assembly over 'irregularities' in Jal Board

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Delhi Assembly premises.

Delhi news: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were evicted from the Delhi Assembly on Monday (April 8) by marshals on the orders of speaker Ram Niwas Goel after the legislators of the saffron party allegedly disrupted the proceedings over their demand for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The development came after the speaker initially rejected the request and asked the Opposition leaders to ensure smooth proceedings in the House. However, the BJP MLAs continued to press their demand, resulting in Goel demanding marshals take them out.

"When the discussion over the Delhi Jal Board is being held, they do not participate, but today they want the discussion," the Delhi Assembly speaker said.

BJP stages protest

Later, the BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the assembly premises.

Meanwhile, in separate news detailing other important issues to be discussed in the Assembly, speaker Goel said, "How the hospitals of Delhi have been facing havoc and panic over the last year regarding medicines; there was no paper for making prescriptions in hospitals; the data operator was removed; regarding these problems, today a discussion will be held in the assembly... Discussion on the implementation of presidential rule in Delhi will also be done today."

Read More | AAP women MLAs force BJP's Vijendra Gupta to run, security personnel come to his rescue

Read More | AAP MLAs turn up in yellow T-shirts for first Delhi Assembly Session, HC warns 'protesting lawyers'