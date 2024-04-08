Monday, April 08, 2024
     
Delhi: BJP MLAs ousted by marshals for 'disrupting' Assembly over 'irregularities' in Jal Board

The order was passed by the assembly speaker, Ram Niwas Goel, after the BJP MLAs disrupted the proceedings over their demand for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Vaidehi Jahagirdar Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2024 15:41 IST
Delhi Assembly, BJP, Delhi Speaker, Delhi jal Board
Image Source : PTI BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Delhi Assembly premises.

Delhi news: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were evicted from the Delhi Assembly on Monday (April 8) by marshals on the orders of speaker Ram Niwas Goel after the legislators of the saffron party allegedly disrupted the proceedings over their demand for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The development came after the speaker initially rejected the request and asked the Opposition leaders to ensure smooth proceedings in the House. However, the BJP MLAs continued to press their demand, resulting in Goel demanding marshals take them out.

"When the discussion over the Delhi Jal Board is being held, they do not participate, but today they want the discussion," the Delhi Assembly speaker said. 

BJP stages protest

Later, the BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the assembly premises.

Meanwhile, in separate news detailing other important issues to be discussed in the Assembly, speaker Goel said, "How the hospitals of Delhi have been facing havoc and panic over the last year regarding medicines; there was no paper for making prescriptions in hospitals; the data operator was removed; regarding these problems, today a discussion will be held in the assembly... Discussion on the implementation of presidential rule in Delhi will also be done today."

