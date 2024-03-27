AAP women MLAs force BJP's Vijendra Gupta to run, security personnel come to his rescue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Vijendra Gupta

Delhi Assembly: Amidst heightened tension in the Delhi Legislative Assembly today following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chaos erupted on multiple fronts. Inside the house, Aam Aadmi Party members staged protests against the arrest, while outside, BJP members demanded Kejriwal's resignation through demonstrations and commotion. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who was protesting against Kejriwal outside the Chief Minister's Office in the Assembly, faced disruption from AAP women legislators Rakhi Birla and Vandana Kumar. Gupta was forced to run, and security personnel intervened to assist him.

'Kejriwal's dream of running government from jail shattered'

BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa has asserted that Arvind Kejriwal's dream to govern from jail has been thwarted. The Lieutenant Governor has reassured the residents of Delhi that he will prevent Kejriwal from administering the government while in detention. Any directives issued by Kejriwal from custody are deemed unlawful and counterfeit, he added.

Notably, the AAP national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28.

Lawyers protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Simultaneously, lawyers affiliated with AAP are staging protests in all the district courts of Delhi today in response to Kejriwal's arrest. The legal community is demonstrating in various district courts of Delhi following the Chief Minister's detention. Protests are underway against the CM's arrest in Tis Hazari, Karkaduma, Saket, Dwarka Court, and Patiala House Court.

Delhi HC warns protesting lawyers

The Delhi High Court warned the protesting lawyers. Acting Chief Justice of Delhi HC cautioned the legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Party and said, “If organised protests in court premises, they will do it at their own peril. There will be severe consequences for it. The right to approach the court is a fundamental right. No one can be stopped, if someone stops the common people, there will be very severe consequences”.

The Delhi High Court heard Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kejriwal has filed a plea before the Delhi High Court, saying that the ED has violated his fundamental and human rights. AAP chief has argued that the ED has failed to establish guilt of the petitioner.

