Delhi’s air quality dips again into ‘Severe’ category

Delhi pollution: After four days of ‘Very Poor’ air quality, the national capital’s AQI once again became ‘Severe’ on Wednesday (November 22) morning, as per SAFAR at 7 am. Several areas in Delhi recorded AQI over 400 and some localities saw the number over 370, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 am. The city has been witnessing air quality in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the last four days with an AQI of 372 at 4 pm yesterday. The visibility early in the morning remained low in the city.
AQI in various areas in Delhi:
- Anand Vihar: 378
- Ashok Vihar: 405
- Dwarka Sector 8: 404
- IGI T3: 384
- ITO: 296Jahangirpuri: 429
- Najafgarh: 389
- New Moti Bagh: 416
- Patparganj: 408
- Punjabi Bagh: 428
- RK Puram: 400
- Rohini: 430
- Shadipur: 320
- Vivek Vihar: 422
- Wazirpur: 424
AQI in Noida:
- Sector 125: 332
- Sector 62: 369
- Sector 1: 348
- Sector 116: 304
(With ANI inputs)
