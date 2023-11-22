Delhi’s air quality dips again into ‘Severe’ category

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi air pollution

Delhi pollution: After four days of ‘Very Poor’ air quality, the national capital’s AQI once again became ‘Severe’ on Wednesday (November 22) morning, as per SAFAR at 7 am. Several areas in Delhi recorded AQI over 400 and some localities saw the number over 370, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 am. The city has been witnessing air quality in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the last four days with an AQI of 372 at 4 pm yesterday. The visibility early in the morning remained low in the city.

AQI in various areas in Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 378

Ashok Vihar: 405

Dwarka Sector 8: 404

IGI T3: 384

ITO: 296Jahangirpuri: 429

Najafgarh: 389

New Moti Bagh: 416

Patparganj: 408

Punjabi Bagh: 428

RK Puram: 400

Rohini: 430

Shadipur: 320

Vivek Vihar: 422

Wazirpur: 424

AQI in Noida:

Sector 125: 332

Sector 62: 369

Sector 1: 348

Sector 116: 304

