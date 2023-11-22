Wednesday, November 22, 2023
     
Delhi’s air quality dips again into ‘Severe’ category

The air quality in Delhi once again dipped into the 'Severe' category, after it hovered around the 'Very Poor' category for four days in a trot. Several areas in the city recorded AQI over 400 this morning.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2023 7:40 IST
Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI, Delhi air pollution
Image Source : AP Delhi air pollution

Delhi pollution: After four days of ‘Very Poor’ air quality, the national capital’s AQI once again became ‘Severe’ on Wednesday (November 22) morning, as per SAFAR at 7 am. Several areas in Delhi recorded AQI over 400 and some localities saw the number over 370, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 am. The city has been witnessing air quality in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the last four days with an AQI of 372 at 4 pm yesterday. The visibility early in the morning remained low in the city.

AQI in various areas in Delhi:

  • Anand Vihar: 378
  • Ashok Vihar: 405
  • Dwarka Sector 8: 404
  • IGI T3: 384
  • ITO: 296Jahangirpuri: 429
  • Najafgarh: 389
  • New Moti Bagh: 416
  • Patparganj: 408
  • Punjabi Bagh: 428
  • RK Puram: 400
  • Rohini: 430
  • Shadipur: 320
  • Vivek Vihar: 422
  • Wazirpur: 424

AQI in Noida:

  • Sector 125: 332
  • Sector 62: 369
  • Sector 1: 348
  • Sector 116: 304

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Stubble burning: SC raps Delhi and Punjab governments, says farmers being portrayed as villains

