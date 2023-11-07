Delhi’s air quality improves slightly to fall under ‘Very poor’ category, AQI at 393

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visual of think mist in the national capital

Delhi’s air quality improved a little to the ‘Very poor’ category on Tuesday morning (November 7), as per the Central Pollution Control Board data at 10 am. The city, which has been choking after its air quality continued to remain under the ‘Severe’ category for the last several days, recorded AQI 393 today, in a slight change from yesterday. The AQI was 421 at 4 pm yesterday in the national capital. However, several parts of the city are still facing ‘Severe’ pollution.

AQI in various parts of the city

Anand Vihar recorded AQI at 441, Dwarka Sector 8 at 405, IGI Airport T3 at 404, RK Puram at 431, Shadipur at 407, ITO at 367, DU North Campus at 390.

Measures taken by the government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a meeting in view of the air pollution and decided to implement the Odd Even vehicle system in the city starting November 13 for a week.

Delhi Environment Minister yesterday listed out the steps taken by the government to bring the pollution levels down in the city and said that a complete ban has been imposed on the trucks and other vehicles except light commcercial vehicles.

"To reduce vehicular pollution inside Delhi, challans have been issued under POC violation. During the anti dust campaign within Delhi, 1279 sites have been inspected, more than 1600 complaints have been received through Green Delhi App, most of them have been resolved. 210 firecracker teams have been formed, 345 water sprinklers are working and smog guns are working. There will be a ban on BS3 BS4 vehicles in the third phase of GRAP. Trucks cannot enter Delhi except essential vehicles. There is a ban on all other vehicles except light commercial vehicles. There is also a ban on heavy goods carriers, except essential ones. There will be a ban on construction with no exemptions," he said.

The Minister announced that classes for standard 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 will remain closed till November 10 and only classes for standard 10 and 12 will be allowed to be conducted.

