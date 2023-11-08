Delhi: Air India engineer falls to death at IGI Airport during maintenance work of plane

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

Delhi news: A 56-year-old Senior Superintendent Service Engineer of Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL) died following a fall from the radome of an aircraft during maintenance work on an Air India (AI) plane at Delhi International Airport on Tuesday (November 7), police said. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ram Prakash Singh.

Ram Prakash Singh, senior superintendent service engineer, was on duty on the intervening night of November 6 and 7. In aviation, the radome refers to the aeroplane's 'nose' where the weather radar is housed, a radome has the shape of a conical with a round tip.

As per the police, during the inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was working as a service engineer with Air India Airlines and on a night shift during the intervening night of November 6-7, at IGI Airport Terminal 3 (T-3).

The police said that the deceased slipped off the stairs during maintenance, sustaining head injuries. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital and then brought to Manipal Hospital, where he was declared dead. "The crime team and forensic team have conducted a thorough examination of the incident site," they added.

This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of personal safety while working near the aircraft.

