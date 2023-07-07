Delhi: Son kills 64-year-old mother in Rohini area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: 64-year-old woman fatally attacked by son in Rohini

Delhi crime news: A 64-year-old woman was killed by her son in Delhi’s Rohini area today (July 7), the police said. The police have detained the accused, Rinku Deol (38), who is reportedly undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 4:30 pm on Friday informing about the assault of an elderly woman in Rohini.

“Acting on the call, the local police reached the spot and found the injured woman. She was immediately shifted to the BSA Hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said a senior police officer.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the KNK Marg police station.

“It has been revealed that the woman was allegedly killed by her son Rinku. The family members said that Rinku is undergoing treatment for mental health issues. Further investigation is underway and the suspect has been detained,” the officer said.

(With agencies inputs)

