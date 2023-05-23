Delhi: 26-year-old inmate dies by suicide at Tihar Jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: 26-year-old inmate dies by suicide by hanging self at Tihar Jail

A 26-year-old inmate allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at Tihar Jail in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

They stated that he had been identified as Javed and that the body had been transferred to a hospital.

"Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Javed, who was sentenced and convicted in a case of robbery enlisted at Malviya Nagar police headquarters, hanged himself in the toilet area of central jail number 8/9," a cop said.

The cop stated that a judicial magistrate was conducting an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in April, members of a rival gang attacked Tihar Jail and killed an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Prince Tewatia, 33, an undertrial prisoner lodged in ward 6 of the approximately 380-inmate central jail number 3, has been identified as the deceased.

He escaped after being granted parole in 2019 for his marriage. Sometime after that, in a strike directed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, he was captured once more and sent to judicial custody, according to the police.

"At around 5.30 pm today, Tewatia had an altercation with another inmate, Attatur Rehman, who is from a rival gang. Tewatia attacked him with an improvised weapon, and members of both the gangs joined the fight that left four people, including Tewatia and Rehman, injured," a jail official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"The injured were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. While three of them are stated to be stable, Tewatia was declared dead by the doctors," the official added.

Bobby and Vinay are among the injured inmates. According to PTI, the official stated that a case had been opened and that the chief judicial magistrate had begun an investigation.

