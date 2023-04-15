Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19 Alert: Delhi adds 1,396 fresh infections; Active caseload at 4,631

Covid-19 Alert: The national capital on Saturday logged 1,396 fresh infections. The active caseload has increased to 4,631 while the positivity rate it at 31.9 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,21,593

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,21,593. Five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,560, the health department bulletin stated. Of the latest fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in one of the cases, while it was incidental in the other four, it stated. According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 4,376 tests conducted the previous day. The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

Delhi reported 1,527 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 per cent on Thursday, and two deaths.

The national capital's daily tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in more than seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 660 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours along with two deaths today. The active cases stand at 6,047.

India reported 10,753 fresh cases

India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49. The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022).

(with inputs from PTI)