NSG, Delhi Police organise mega counter-terror exercise ahead of Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SPECIAL CELL, DELHI POLICE NSG, Delhi Police organise counter-terror exercise

Counter-terror exercise: With weeks to go for the Independence Day celebration in the national capital, the National Security Guards and the Delhi Police organised a mega counter-terror exercise, an official statement said on Friday (July 7).

The two-day exercise which involved multiple agencies was successfully conducted in three phases at various locations, it added.

"Keeping in view the forthcoming Independence Day Celebrations-2023 as well as upcoming G-20 Summit, a mock drill exercise 'All Out–II' about terror strikes at multiple locations involving multiple agencies was conducted by the NSG and Delhi Police between 3 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Friday," the statement stated.

It said that the whole exercise was conducted smoothly and no untoward incident or unnecessary panic was noticed till the conclusion of such a massive drill.

“Response of all the officers and men of the stakeholder agencies was noticed and appreciated by senior officers,” it said.

“The Delhi Police extends its gratitude to all participating agencies viz. National Security Guards (NSG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, medical services, Delhi fire services and private security agencies of hotels for their support and coordination,” it added.

'Test to sharpen coordinated response'

Delhi Police Special Cell said that the drill was conducted to test, sharpen and fine-tune the coordinated response of all stakeholders before the Independence Day celebrations next month.

“Delhi Police and NSG have conducted 2nd Mega Counter-Terror Drill “ALL OUT–II”in Delhi to test, sharpen and fine-tune the coordinated response of all stakeholders before IDC,2023 & upcoming G-20 Summit Started at 1500 hours on July 6th & continued till 0600 hrs on July 7th, 2023," the Delhi Police Special Cell tweeted.

“Exercise practising bomb blast and terror attack scenarios, involving multiple agencies, conducted successfully in 03 Phases at multiple locations. Excellent interagency coordination witnessed. Delhi Police extends its gratitude to all stakeholders,” it added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi Police arrests wanted contract killer after encounter

ALSO READ | Drone reportedly spotted in 'no-fly zone' over Prime Minister's residence: SPG informs Delhi Police