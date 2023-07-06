Delhi Police arrests wanted contract killer after encounter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kamli was nabbed following an encounter with the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has arrested a contract killer, wanted in multiple cases of murder, after an early morning encounter in the Rohini area of the national capital on Thursday. The criminal identified as Kamil was injured in the shootout. As per the Police, Kamil has more than 12 cases registered against him, including the recent case where a person died in firing at the Jama Masjid area of Delhi.

According to the Delhi Police, Kamil resorted to firing at the police team when he was asked to surrender. The wanted criminal was hit in the leg as the police team opened retaliatory firing, following which he was nabbed. The police recovered one pistol from his possession. Meanwhile, his questioning is underway.

