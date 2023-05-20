Follow us on Image Source : PTI 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI names Jagdish Tytler in fresh chargesheet

In the 39-year-old anti-Sikh riots case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against then Member of Parliament Jagdish Tytler in the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Rouse Avenue District Court, Delhi. According to officials, fresh evidence against the Congress leader led to the inclusion of his name in the chargesheet.

Tytler's voice samples were collected by the investigation agency last month in connection with the 1984 violence in the Pul Bangash area of the national capital, which resulted in the deaths of three people. It is alleged that the leader of the Congress incited a group of people to kill the victims.

Tytler, nonetheless, has demanded that there isn't so much as a "single evidence" against him.

"What have I done? If there's evidence against me, then I'm prepared to hang myself...It wasn't related to 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice (sample), but another he said as he left the CBI's forensics laboratory where his voice samples were collected, according to news agency ANI.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case

CBI had registered the instant case on 22.11.2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh & Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on 01.11.1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi.

After consideration of the Commission’s report, Ministry of Home Affairs issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against then Member of Parliament and others.

During CBI investigation, evidences came on record that on 01.11.1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning & looting of shops.

After Indira Gandhi's controversial "Operation Blue Star" led to violent attacks on the country's Sikh community, her Sikh bodyguards murdered her in 1984.

During the riots, at least 3,000 people were killed. Autonomous sources gauge the number at 8,000 incorporating somewhere around 3,000 in Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation gave Tytler a clean bill of health on three occasions, but the court had asked the agency to look into the matter further.

Tytler has long been an embarrassment for the Congress in Delhi. The party has been accused of shielding its leaders accused in the anti-Sikh riots by the BJP, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal or SAD, and other rivals.

