Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, deputy Tejashwi Yadav to meet Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, his deputy, will meet with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

This comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, was visited by both of the top leaders of Bihar. On Sunday, Kumar met with his Delhi counterpart and promised his "complete support" in the AAP government's continuous fight with the Centre over control of administrative services.

On Friday, the Centre issued an ordinance to lay out a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers as well as disciplinary procedures against them.

This came only seven days after the High Court gave the chosen government in Delhi control of all services except police, public order, and land.

After the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that he will personally contact the leaders of all opposition parties to get their support so that any bill the Centre introduces to replace the ordinance will be defeated in the Rajya Sabha.

"I have a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata at 3 PM the day after tomorrow (Tuesday). After that, I will meet with the presidents of each party to seek their formal support for defeating the bill in Rajya Sabha," Kejriwal said.

Assuming the bill is defeated in Rajya Sabha, it will send the message that the BJP will lose the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per Kejriwal.

