  Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking permission to consult his doctor via video conferencing rejected by Delhi court

Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: April 22, 2024 17:29 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister, Rouse Avenue Court
Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In yet another setback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, a Delhi court on Monday rejected his plea seeking permission to consult his doctor through video conferencing. Kejriwal's petition seeking regular 15-minute meetings with his doctor in the presence of his wife was rejected by the Rouse Avenue Court.

Court on insulin to Kejriwal 

However, the court ordered the formation of a medical board comprising specialist doctors from AIIMS to decide on Kejriwal's request for insulin. "A panel should be formed under the leadership of the AIIMS director to examine Kejriwal's health. The AIIMS panel will decide whether Kejriwal should be given insulin or not," the court added. 

Kejriwal writes to Tihar superintendent

Earlier today (April 22), the Delhi Chief Minister had written to the superintendent of Tihar jail, claiming he has been asking for insulin every day and that AIIMS doctors never said there was no reason to worry about his diabetic condition. His letter to the superintendent comes a day after the Tihar administration issued a statement stating they had arranged his video conference with senior specialists from AIIMS during which neither "the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors".

The chief minister alleged that the Tihar administration issued a "false and misleading" statement under "political pressure". There was no immediate reaction from Tihar jail authorities on Delhi chief minister's allegations.

It should be mentioned here that Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

ALSO READ: 'Doctors never said there is no need to worry,' Kejriwal says Tihar official lying under political pressure

