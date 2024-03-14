Arvind Kejriwal govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Wednesday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle by issuing transfer and posting orders for several senior IAS officers. The move comes days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) approved the appointments, a senior government officer said.

Transfers and postings

According to an order issued by the Services Department, Prashant Goyal, a 1993-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been appointed Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner Transport, replacing Niharika Rai, who was handling the additional charge of the department.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, 1994-batch IAS officer, has been handed over the charge of three government departments. He has been appointed as Principal Secretary (Irrigation and Flood Control) and will also hold two additional charges, including that of Principal Secretary (General Administration).

Replacing 2010-batch officer Krishan Kumar, Mitali Namchoom, a 2011-batch officer, will assume the charge of Director (Women and Child Development).

Krishan Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary (PWD). Pankaj Kumar was holding the charge of Principal Secretary (PWD) along with two additional charges. He will hold the other charges, including that of Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters).

The Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May. The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of the general elections anytime soon

(With PTI inputs)

