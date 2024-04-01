Delhi Court gives nod to Arvind Kejriwal's request for 3 books, locket, special diet in Tihar jail | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail after a court remanded him in judicial custody.

In a recent development, a Delhi Court has granted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal permission to have specific books, including the Bhagwat Gita, Ramayana, and "How Prime Ministers Decide," during his time in judicial custody. In addition, Kejriwal has been allowed to receive home-cooked meals, medications, his own bedding, and other essentials such as mattresses and pillows.

The court has also instructed regular monitoring of the Delhi Chief Minister's blood pressure and sugar levels while in custody. Furthermore, the Jail Superintendent has been directed to consider Kejriwal's request for books, notepads, and a pen, with the provision that these items undergo scrutiny according to jail regulations. The court also asked authorities to provide one table and chair, a religious locket, and a special diet as prescribed by the doctors, as per the jail manual.

Kejriwal lodged in Tihar's jail no. 2

Kejriwal was lodged in jail number 2 of the Tihar prison in the national capital. He will be kept alone in the isolated lockup of jail number 2 which will be under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal's schedule at Tihar jail

According to sources, Kejriwal will have to wake up around 6:30 am, he will be served breakfast at 6:40, which will be a bread slice and tea. For lunch, he can get either chapati or rice with Dal and Sabzi. There is also a provision for a Medical diet as prescribed by Doctors. "Kejriwal will have to go back to his cell at noon and stay there till 3 pm. After the tea break, he can meet his lawyers at 4 pm. Dinner is served at around 6:30 pm, which can be taken to their cell," they added while adding that he will only be allowed to watch government channels.

Delhi excise policy case

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped. The case originated from a report presented by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, highlighting purported procedural deficiencies in the development of the policy. The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by AAP leader Manish Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than Rs 580 crore.

