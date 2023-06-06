No cyberattack, govt clarifies moments after AIIMS' Delhi tweets on possible malware attack

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIIMS delhi

AIIMS Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi taking to Twitter claimed that a malware attack was detected by the cyber-security systems on Tuesday. According to the tweet of AIIMS Delhi, the cyber attack was detected at 14.50 pm, however, the attempt was successfully thwarted and the threat was neutralised, it said. On the other hand, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar while reacting to a user who shared a screenshot of the 'virus found' message on the website of AIIMS, claimed it was an "error message."

AIIMS, Delhi detected malware attack

Taking to Twitter, AIIMS, Delhi said, "A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems. The eHospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally."

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarified

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that someone may have tried accessing an internal portal (which is not available for internet users) and an alert was generated due to the security layer used by AIIMS.

"http://E-Hospital.aiims.edu is an internal application not available for internet users. Someone may have tried accessing this portal and alert generated due to security layer used by AIIMS. Same person may have taken a screenshot of error msg and circulated it. There is no cyberincident or breach. Error msgs have also been rectified now," Chandrasekhar clarified in a tweet.

AIIMS Delhi had faced a cyber attack earlier

Earlier, Delhi AIIMS faced a cyber attack on November 23, 2022 which led to a paralysis of its servers for several days. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was then registered by the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police.

Two of the analysts designated to look after the servers' securities were suspended afterwards for the alleged breach of cyber security.

Along with the Delhi Police, NIA, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Delhi cybercrime special cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Forensic Sciences University, and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre were also investigating the cyber attack.

